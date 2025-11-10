OneRepublic performing in Singapore in March 2026 as part of From Asia, With Love tour

Grammy-nominated pop-rock band OneRepublic will return to Singapore with their From Asia, With Love tour for one night only. The concert will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Mar 2, 2026.

The band last performed in Singapore as part of the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix 2024 lineup. The group also played at The Star Theatre in 2023.

Tour stops this time around also include Hong Kong (Feb 21), Seoul (Feb 23), Tokyo (Feb 25), Kobe (Feb 27) and Taipei (Mar 4).

Besides their hits like Counting Stars, Apologize, I Ain’t Worried and Run, OneRepublic famously released a tune titled Singapore, said to be inspired by “the colourful juxtaposition of the modern and heritage building set in this cultural melting pot”.

The video for the song featured singer Ryan Tedder and keyboardist Brian Willet exploring landmarks like Marina One, the Peranakan Museum and the old Hill Street police station.

Tickets for the upcoming concert will go on sale in stages on www.ticketmaster.sg. The KrisFlyer presale will open to KrisFlyer members on Nov 18 from 12pm to Nov 19 at 12pm. The Mastercard presale will take place from Nov 19 at 2pm until Nov 21 at 2pm. General sale will begin on Nov 21 from 4pm.