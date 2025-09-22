Singapore racing film Oversteer nabs best feature film and director wins at Vienna Independent Film Festival
Directed by Singaporean filmmaker Derrick Lui, the film centres around a young man named Wind (played by Aden Tan) whose passion for the automotive industry leads to complications with his family.
Oversteer's win at the festival follows a series of accolades won by the film, including a win at the Bangkok Movie Awards and an honourable mention at France's Red Movie Awards.
In a statement on his social media pages, Lui wrote that he was "truly humbled" by Oversteer's achievements.
"This wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible cast, crew and everyone who poured their hearts into this film, from the actors, racers, and drifters, to the behind-the-scenes warriors who made every shot possible," said Lui.
"This award belongs to all of you. Thank you for believing in this journey and for bringing Oversteer to life!"
In a previous interview with CNA Today, Lui shared that the movie faced several difficulties during its production, including border lockdowns during the pandemic, which prevented him from flying to Bangkok to oversee the final touches of the post-production editing process, as well as Myanmar's coup in 2021, which affected post-production audio works.