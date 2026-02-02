Theatre company Pangdemonium to close in 2026 after more than 15 years

On Monday (Feb 2), Pangdemonium co-founders Tracie and Adrian Pang announced that the company will take its "final bow" at the end of the 2026 season.

In a joint statement on the company’s website, the pair announced that they will be stepping away from the company after more than 15 years: “Having judiciously weighed the pros and cons of all the possible options, implications and consequences together with our Board of Directors, the conclusion has been reached that the most realistic, prudent and practical way forward, is for Pangdemonium as a theatre company, a registered charity and an Institution of Public Character (IPC), to take our final bow at the end of our 2026 Season.”

Founded in 2010, Pangdemonium grew from a family-fuelled start-up into one of Singapore’s best-known theatre companies, recognised for its high-quality contemporary plays, modern classics, musicals, and international texts adapted to a Singapore context. It was also the first local theatre company to announce an annual season and a season ticket.

This decision comes amid ongoing challenges facing the global theatre industry, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, with the co-founders citing “inflated theatre production costs”, “worldwide economic uncertainty”, and changing audience habits among the issues faced worldwide.

“After much soul-searching, deliberation, and consideration of our journey to where we are right now, we have come to a decision,” the pair said, adding that closing the company in 2026 was the most “most realistic, prudent and practical way forward” after discussions with the board.

“We just want to call an end to the Pangdemonium story on our own terms, on a grace note, and while we are still in love,” they added in their statement.

They thanked audiences, sponsors and donors, public agencies including the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the National Arts Council, and the Pangdemonium family for their continued support for the company throughout its almost 16 years, calling it an “an absolute honour” to be a part of the “Singapore story”.