Theatre company Pangdemonium to close in 2026 after more than 15 years
Co-founders Adrian and Tracie Pang said in a joint statement that "it is time to let a good thing go".
On Monday (Feb 2), Pangdemonium co-founders Tracie and Adrian Pang announced that the company will take its "final bow" at the end of the 2026 season.
In a joint statement on the company’s website, the pair announced that they will be stepping away from the company after more than 15 years: “Having judiciously weighed the pros and cons of all the possible options, implications and consequences together with our Board of Directors, the conclusion has been reached that the most realistic, prudent and practical way forward, is for Pangdemonium as a theatre company, a registered charity and an Institution of Public Character (IPC), to take our final bow at the end of our 2026 Season.”
Founded in 2010, Pangdemonium grew from a family-fuelled start-up into one of Singapore’s best-known theatre companies, recognised for its high-quality contemporary plays, modern classics, musicals, and international texts adapted to a Singapore context. It was also the first local theatre company to announce an annual season and a season ticket.
This decision comes amid ongoing challenges facing the global theatre industry, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, with the co-founders citing “inflated theatre production costs”, “worldwide economic uncertainty”, and changing audience habits among the issues faced worldwide.
“After much soul-searching, deliberation, and consideration of our journey to where we are right now, we have come to a decision,” the pair said, adding that closing the company in 2026 was the most “most realistic, prudent and practical way forward” after discussions with the board.
“We just want to call an end to the Pangdemonium story on our own terms, on a grace note, and while we are still in love,” they added in their statement.
They thanked audiences, sponsors and donors, public agencies including the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the National Arts Council, and the Pangdemonium family for their continued support for the company throughout its almost 16 years, calling it an “an absolute honour” to be a part of the “Singapore story”.
Responding to the closure, chief executive officer of the National Arts Council (NAC) Low Eng Teong said in a statement that NAC met and held discussions with Pangdemonium "to explore its continuation" and ultimately respect the decision made by the Pangs to cease operations "for personal reasons".
Low added that NAC will work with the affected Pangdemonium staff by matching them with "new career opportunities to keep their expertise within the sector" and they will remain committed to "fostering the vibrant theatre ecosystem that Pangdemonium helped build".
Pangdemonium has three productions lined up for its 2026 season: Force Majeure in March, A Mirror in June and Come From Away in September and according to the FAQ listed on the company's website, season tickets will be valid for these shows.
In a joint statement sent to CNA Lifestyle, the Pangs added: “This decision is not driven by cost pressures. The season finale follows a personal leadership decision and a deliberate choice to conclude the company’s work with intention and integrity. Pangdemonium has consistently worked within established funding frameworks and is grateful for the support received from the community and stakeholders over the years.”
As to whether the company could have soldiered on without them, they said “multiple scenarios were considered carefully.”
“The conclusion by our Board was that continuing Pangdemonium without its founding artistic leadership would have been symbolic rather than substantive. As a company bearing our family name, its artistic direction, values, and identity have been deeply shaped by that leadership from the outset. Passing the company on, even under a new name, would have placed an unrealistic burden on any incoming leadership to inherit an artistic mantle without full ownership of its direction.”
They also added they will be working closely with the NAC and their board of directors over the next 12 months regarding the company members’ “personal welfare and career prospects”.
“We have a vested interest in each and every one, and want to make sure that we do everything we can within prescribed guidelines to help pave their respective paths ahead,” they said.