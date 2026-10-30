Hugh Jackman, William Shatner and Kevin Feige among those paying tribute to Patrick Stewart

REBECCA ROMIJN

“I feel so grateful to have known him for the last 25 years, and to have been in his orbit … both as a fellow mutant and as a fellow member of Starfleet. He was positively delicious, hilarious, naughty, incredible sense of humor, and that booming voice of his that always spoke to the very back of the room, as every classically trained Shakespearean great needs to master, has always been an inspiration. I send my condolences to his family, and I’ll miss my friend dearly. Rest in peace, Patrick.” – the actor and Stewart's co-star in X-Men and Star Trek universe movies, in a video on social media.

KEVIN FEIGE

"I’ll never forget the first time I saw Sir Patrick Stewart on the set of the firstX-Men. After years of knowing him as the inimitable Captain Picard, I was in awe – and he turned out to be everything I had seen on screen and more: brilliant, charming, warm, generous, with a quiet strength and gravitas. Away from the cameras, he was even more remarkable, with a wonderfully sharp sense of humor.

"It was a true privilege to know him and to work with him. His legacy lives on not only in decades of extraordinary work, but in the many, many people he mentored. He will be deeply missed." – the producer and president at Marvel Studios, in a statement.

GEORGE TAKEI

“Fans across the world mourn the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before. He inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity. Our hearts are heavy, indeed. Rest in the heavens, Captain.” – the actor and Stewart’s fellow Star Trek alum, on social media.