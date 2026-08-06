Perez Hilton's family gives update on blogger, TikTok says ‘moderator error’ caused delay in shutting down livestream
In an update posted on his website, the family of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton thanked supporters and revealed that Hilton is currently able to communicate, following his hospitalisation.
Following the hospitalisation of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton from apparent self-harm on Wednesday (Aug 5), his family has provided an update on his condition.
In a post on his official website, Hilton's family thanked those who "reached out with prayers, kind messages, and support".
"Your compassionate humanity during this profoundly heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express," wrote Hilton's family, adding that it has "been incredibly difficult and emotional" for them.
They added that the situation has been made "even harder because very little information has been made available to [their] family".
"We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope," revealed Hilton's family.
"We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover. We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so. For now, we're taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery."
Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, raised concerns following a TikTok livestream that saw him engaging in apparent acts of self-harm.
Following multiple calls from concerned fans, deputies from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 48-year-old's home, where they "tactically disengaged" him. At the scene, deputies spoke with family members and confirmed that Hilton was the only person inside the property at the time of the livestream.
Social media platform TikTok has also been criticised for not immediately ending Hilton's livestream. Speaking to US entertainment outlet Deadline, a spokesperson for the company said that a "moderator error" delayed the shutdown of the livestream after automated moderation systems flagged it for removal just minutes after it began. The livestream was up for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.
Where to get help:
National mental health helpline: 1771
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.