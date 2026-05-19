Perfect Crown stars IU And Byeon Woo-seok apologise over historical controversy after series finale success
Both lead actors apologised after backlash over the drama’s portrayal of a coronation scene.
K-drama Perfect Crown may have ended its 12-episode run, but controversy surrounding the romantic drama – starring Byeon Woo-seok as Grand Prince I-an and IU as chaebol heiress Seong Hui-ju – remains intense.
Following criticism over the drama’s inaccurate depiction of a coronation scene in episode 11, which aired on May 15, the production team issued an official apology a day after, saying they “take the criticism that we have undermined our nation’s sovereign status very seriously.”
The lead actors have now also apologised on Instagram.
On Monday (May 18), Byeon posted a handwritten letter, writing: “With a heavy heart, I am writing to those who felt uncomfortable and concerned because of the series.”
He explained that he initially stayed silent because he feared his words might “cause further harm”.
The actor admitted he had not fully considered “the historical context and meaning” embedded in the drama or how audiences might perceive it.
“Through the words of the viewers, I have been led to reflect and look back on myself,” he wrote, adding that the backlash reminded him to approach projects with greater responsibility, considering not just the acting but also “the message and context carried by the production”.
Offering his “sincere apology”, Byeon thanked viewers for their feedback and pledged to be “more cautious and thoughtful” in selecting future projects.
IU also shared a lengthy apology the same day.
“Over the past few days, I have carefully read each and every comment that many viewers left,” wrote the singer-actress.
“As a lead actor of the drama, I feel I failed to show a responsible attitude and ended up causing great disappointment, and I am deeply sorry.”
Addressing concerns over the drama’s historical inaccuracies, IU admitted she should have reviewed the script more carefully and done more research before taking on the role.
“Because this was a drama rooted in our history and traditional Korean beauty, I should have studied more as an actor, but I did not, and I am ashamed of myself for that,” she wrote.
She thanked viewers for voicing their concerns and said the criticism had given her “new insight”, adding that she would approach future projects “with an even more cautious and thorough attitude”.
The scene in question is the depiction of Prince I-an’s ascension to the throne, which included chants of "Cheonse". Meaning “Long live for 1,000 years”, fans and critics argued that this term was used historically for rulers of lower rank and state monarchs.
They believe the show should have used “Manse” instead, which means “Long live for 10,000 years”, used traditionally for an independent sovereign ruler.
According to Nielsen Korea, the finale drew a nationwide rating of 13.8 per cent, making it the most-watched programme on May 16.
The series also amassed 43 million viewing hours across Disney+ and Hulu. Disney described it as the most globally travelled Korean premiere on Disney+ during its first 28 days of streaming.