Perfect Crown stars IU And Byeon Woo-seok apologise over historical controversy after series finale success

K-drama Perfect Crown may have ended its 12-episode run, but controversy surrounding the romantic drama – starring Byeon Woo-seok as Grand Prince I-an and IU as chaebol heiress Seong Hui-ju – remains intense.

Following criticism over the drama’s inaccurate depiction of a coronation scene in episode 11, which aired on May 15, the production team issued an official apology a day after, saying they “take the criticism that we have undermined our nation’s sovereign status very seriously.”

The lead actors have now also apologised on Instagram.

On Monday (May 18), Byeon posted a handwritten letter, writing: “With a heavy heart, I am writing to those who felt uncomfortable and concerned because of the series.”