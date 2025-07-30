American comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson to stage Singapore show in September
The Hollywood star will stage a comedy show at The Star Theatre on Sep 26.
Get ready for a night of laughter as Hollywood star Pete Davidson stages a comedy show in Singapore this September. Catch the renowned actor-comedian at The Star Theatre on Sep 26 as he brings his signature laid-back style of humour to Singapore fans.
Tickets for the show will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday (Aug 7) via Ticketmaster.
However, Live Nation members can get early dibs on tickets with a presale session that's happening one day earlier on Aug 6.
Ticket prices for the show will be announced at a later date. Do note that the event is restricted to those aged 18 and above.
Pete Davidson became a household name in 2014 after he became a cast member of the iconic American sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. Over the years, he has released numerous well-received comedy specials and appeared in movies such as Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, Fast X and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.
He is also famous for his high-profile relationships, including one with singer Ariana Grande in 2018 and socialite Kim Kardashian from 2021 to 2022.
Early this month, Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced that they are expecting their first child together.