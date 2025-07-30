American comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson to stage Singapore show in September

Get ready for a night of laughter as Hollywood star Pete Davidson stages a comedy show in Singapore this September. Catch the renowned actor-comedian at The Star Theatre on Sep 26 as he brings his signature laid-back style of humour to Singapore fans.

Tickets for the show will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday (Aug 7) via Ticketmaster.

However, Live Nation members can get early dibs on tickets with a presale session that's happening one day earlier on Aug 6.