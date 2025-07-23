Filipino pop group SB19 to perform in Singapore this August

Filipino pop group SB19 will be holding a one-night concert on Aug 24 at the Arena @ Expo. The upcoming show is part of the band's Simula at Wakas world tour, which now heads to Southeast Asia following their sold-out US tour.

Tickets are priced from S$98 to S$348 and are available via Sistic.

The quintet, made up of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin, first performed in Singapore in November 2022 as part of their Where You At tour at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel in Resorts World Sentosa.