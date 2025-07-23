Filipino pop group SB19 to perform in Singapore this August
The group, made up of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin, will stage a one-night concert on Aug 24 at the Arena @ Expo.
Filipino pop group SB19 will be holding a one-night concert on Aug 24 at the Arena @ Expo. The upcoming show is part of the band's Simula at Wakas world tour, which now heads to Southeast Asia following their sold-out US tour.
Tickets are priced from S$98 to S$348 and are available via Sistic.
The quintet, made up of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin, first performed in Singapore in November 2022 as part of their Where You At tour at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel in Resorts World Sentosa.
Since debuting in 2018, SB19 has become one of the most awarded P-pop (Pinoy pop) acts in history and a driving force in Asian music.
They have been credited with putting P-pop on the map – making history as the first Southeast Asian act nominated at the Billboard Music Awards.
Known for hits like Gento, Maps and Dam, the group has earned top honours including Artist of the Year at the 2024 Philippine’s Myx Music Awards, Asia’s Boy Group of the Year at the 2025 Music Rank Asian Choice Awards in Japan and wins at the Philippine’s Wish 107.5 Music Awards.
In 2025, they became the first Filipino group to perform at the Hito Music Awards in Taiwan.
Their 2025 concert promises an unforgettable night of high-energy music, synchronised choreography and the signature charisma that has won over fans worldwide.