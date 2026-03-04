Logo
There'll be a Pokemon truck with Switch 2 game stations and sofas around Singapore till June
There'll be a Pokemon truck with Switch 2 game stations and sofas around Singapore till June

To celebrate the launch of the new Pokemon Pokopia game on the Nintendo Switch 2, a travelling Pokemon truck will make its way across Singapore from Mar 5 to Jun 4.

The Pokemon Truck will have five Switch 2 game stations. (Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
04 Mar 2026 02:12PM
The Pokemon franchise is set to launch a new life simulation game, Pokemon Pokopia, on Thursday (Mar 5). As part of the festivities, Pokemon fans in Singapore can look forward to the roving Pokemon Truck that will be operating from then until Jun 4.

The Pokemon Truck boasts a gaming space with five stations, each paired with sofa seating and a Nintendo Switch 2 console. Here, fans can try their hands at Pokemon Pokopia, which follows a Ditto as it mimics a human being and rebuilds the world.

Outside the truck, visitors can look forward to appearances from Pikachu and also take part in a family-friendly colouring zone, a photo zone and a themed photo booth. Sun visors, featuring various Pokemon, will also be handed out to visitors, while stocks last.

The Pokemon Truck's stops for March. (Photo: The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Truck will be anchored at certain malls on weekends. For now, the truck's scheduled stops in March are Bugis+, Bugis Junction, Chinatown Point and VivoCity. Future stops in April and May will be announced at a later time.

For more Pokemon Pokopia action, head to Kallang Wave Mall or *SCAPE Singapore between Mar 5 and Mar 8 and visit an "island" featuring houses and decorations. Those who explore these special homes will walk away with an exclusive event postcard.

Source: CNA/hq

