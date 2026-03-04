There'll be a Pokemon truck with Switch 2 game stations and sofas around Singapore till June

The Pokemon franchise is set to launch a new life simulation game, Pokemon Pokopia, on Thursday (Mar 5). As part of the festivities, Pokemon fans in Singapore can look forward to the roving Pokemon Truck that will be operating from then until Jun 4.

The Pokemon Truck boasts a gaming space with five stations, each paired with sofa seating and a Nintendo Switch 2 console. Here, fans can try their hands at Pokemon Pokopia, which follows a Ditto as it mimics a human being and rebuilds the world.