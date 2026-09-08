I spent 5 days at the Pokemon World Championships – here’s what Singapore might expect next year

When it was announced that next year’s Pokemon World Championships were heading to Singapore, it felt like I’d won the lottery.

I had just spent five days in San Francisco seeing for myself what happens when thousands of fellow Pokemon fans from around the world take over a city.

This year’s championships were held from Aug 28 to 30 at Moscone Center and Chase Center, with players competing in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG), Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite and the Video Game Championships (VGC).

But the competition was only part of the experience – it took place alongside the PokemonXP convention, where fans could shop, play, trade, attend panels and workshops, and generally immerse themselves in all things Pokemon.