Pop Mart launches first overseas Pop Land pop-up in Singapore with exclusive Mokoko merch
Pop Mart's first overseas Pop Land pop-up will be at Bugis+ from Oct 15 to 26.
Ever wondered what it's like to visit Pop Mart's popular theme park in Beijing? You can now get a taste of it in Singapore.
The Chinese toy company's first overseas Pop Land pop-up runs from Oct 15 to 26 at Bugis+, where the atrium on the second floor is transformed into a mini theme park for fans.
Pop Land is dedicated to beloved characters such as Labubu, Crybaby, Twinkle Twinkle, Molly, Skullpanda and Dimoo. The Singapore pop-up is part of Pop Mart's three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CapitaLand.
The original park in China spans 40,000 sq m and offers immersive experiences and interactive attractions. While the version at Bugis+ is scaled down, there's still plenty for fans to get excited about.
Photo spots featuring fan favourites such as Crybaby, Twinkle Twinkle and Labubu are not to be missed.
The pop-up's highlight is undoubtedly the exclusive merch featuring the limited-edition Mokoko – the fluffy light pink Labubu with a heart-shaped nose. This pink-coloured Labubu is particularly sought after by collectors due to its exclusivity to Pop Land.
The Mokoko merch repertoire in Singapore includes vinyl plush dolls and pendants from the Sweetheart series, which spans the Close To Sweet, Spring Flower and Fall Into Spring series.
The Twinkle Fairy Tale series vinyl plush doll pendant will also be on sale, alongside the Wake Up in Spring Days Mokoko bucket hats, vacuum cups and other accessories.
You'll also find the Jump Into Summer series featuring the Mokoko vinyl plush pendant, as well as, the Labubu and Mokoko bottle opener fridge magnets.
Also look out for the Pom-Pom Party series vinyl plush pendant and card holders.
The Monsters classic series Labubu hand puppets will also be available.
Entry to the retail zone is strictly by reservation only. Each registered visitor can buy up to 10 items per visit, including a maximum of four vinyl plush exclusives.
Aside from the pop-up, there's also a passport stamp rally where fans can collect stamps at five character displays – three at Bugis+ and two at Plaza Singapura – to be able to redeem exclusive sticker packs at Bugis Junction’s service counter on level two or Plaza Singapura’s customer service counter on level four.
Finally, those who spend at least S$68 at any Pop Mart store or the Pop Land pop-up store from Oct 15 to 26 will stand a chance to win a pair of flight tickets to Beijing and Pop Land Beijing admission tickets. The lucky winner will get to immerse in the full experience at the massive theme park, trekking through the Labubu Adventure Forest, exploring the four-storey Molly’s Castle and dining at the Dimoo-themed restaurant.
Register here. Pop Land pop-up runs from now till 26 Oct at Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street, L2 atrium.