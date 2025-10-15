Pop Mart launches first overseas Pop Land pop-up in Singapore with exclusive Mokoko merch

Ever wondered what it's like to visit Pop Mart's popular theme park in Beijing? You can now get a taste of it in Singapore.

The Chinese toy company's first overseas Pop Land pop-up runs from Oct 15 to 26 at Bugis+, where the atrium on the second floor is transformed into a mini theme park for fans.

Pop Land is dedicated to beloved characters such as Labubu, Crybaby, Twinkle Twinkle, Molly, Skullpanda and Dimoo. The Singapore pop-up is part of Pop Mart's three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CapitaLand.

The original park in China spans 40,000 sq m and offers immersive experiences and interactive attractions. While the version at Bugis+ is scaled down, there's still plenty for fans to get excited about.

Photo spots featuring fan favourites such as Crybaby, Twinkle Twinkle and Labubu are not to be missed.