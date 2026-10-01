PropertyGuru’s Home Run: Singapore returns with Tyler Ten, The Muttons and 12 property agents

PropertyGuru’s reality competition Home Run: Singapore is back for a new season on Oct 8, and this time, there are a few familiar faces joining the house hunt.

Mediacorp artiste Tyler Ten, Class 95 DJs Justin Ang and Vernon Anthonisz – better known as The Muttons – and entertainer Annette Lee are among the celebrity guests appearing on the property-themed reality show.

Also joining the line-up are Johnathan Chua and Patrina Tan from The Daily Ketchup, as well as architect and space-planning expert Cliff Tan of Dear Modern.

Social media personality Dewy Choo returns to host the series, while Season 2 winner Zaccheus Sabai is back – this time as co-host.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS SEASON

The five-episode season will see 12 property agents going head-to-head in a series of challenges designed around the decisions Singaporeans face when it comes to their homes.

Think pitching properties in unconventional ways and reimagining spaces to suit different lifestyles and client needs.

Along the way, the contestants will have to impress a rotating panel of judges, including leaders from major property agencies.

Dear Modern’s Cliff Tan will also take a turn in the judging seat for one challenge. Known for his practical space-planning tips, he has amassed a combined 4.9 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

“Home Run was created to show a side of property agents that audiences do not always get to see: the creativity, judgement and human understanding behind the work they do,” said Dr Yao Lu, managing director of PropertyGuru Singapore.

He added that the new season will bring in perspectives from entertainment, design and the wider property industry, while giving viewers a chance to get involved too.

There are substantial prizes at stake.

The winning agent will receive a PropertyGuru Platinum account worth more than S$30,000, while the runner-up gets a PropertyGuru Gold account valued at over S$12,000.

VIEWERS CAN VOTE FOR THEIR FAVOURITE AGENT

For the first time, audiences will also have a say in the competition through a new Fan Favourite vote.

Viewers can vote for the contestant who wins them over, with voting open till Oct 29 at vote.propertyguru.com.sg.

There’s a charitable element to all that clicking too: PropertyGuru will donate S$1 to Children’s Aid Limited for every vote received, capped at S$20,000. The funds will go towards supporting children and youths as they move towards independence.

The new season also sees Far East Organization joining the show for the first time as its official series partner and developer.

Mediacorp returns as the official media partner, with Class 95 coming on board as official radio station.

Home Run: Singapore premieres on Channel 5 on Oct 8, airing every Thursday at 7.30pm. Episodes will also be available on mewatch, as well as, Mediacorp and PropertyGuru's YouTube channels. Fan Favourite voting is open till Oct 29 at vote.propertyguru.com.sg.