Zhang Linghe’s face is the real star of Pursuit Of Jade – and that’s the point

There are, in theory, many reasons to watch a C-drama: the plot, the costumes, the emotional payoff somewhere around episode 27.

In reality, Pursuit Of Jade has distilled it down to one: actor Zhang Linghe’s face. And, if it wasn’t obvious before, it throws into relief the winning strategy of the times that C-drama has lit upon – relinquishing power entirely into the hands of the feminine viewer in ways that are quite unique.

Viewers have been tuning in to Pursuit Of Jade in droves, and not all of them are especially concerned with what is happening in the story.

Mere minutes into the first episode, one realises that the male lead, who’s supposed to be a battle commander, is not just good-looking. He is implausibly pretty. Not in a “he probably moisturises” way. Not even in a “genetically fortunate” way. No, this is a level of beauty that suggests intervention from higher powers – celestial, cosmetic or otherwise.