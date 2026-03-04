Radio DJ Young joins Mediacorp Gold 905 for new weekday afternoon show
He now helms The Midday Fix with Young, weekdays from 2pm to 5pm on Gold 905.
Mediacorp Gold 905 has welcomed a familiar voice to its airwaves.
Radio veteran Young, with more than 20 years of experience in broadcasting, has joined the station and now hosts the weekday afternoon programme, The Midday Fix with Young, airing from 2pm to 5pm.
Listeners can expect a vibrant mix of Gold 905’s signature feel-good hits, lively conversations, and Young’s trademark warmth and wit powered by his dynamic on-air presence.
Young is no stranger to radio, having been a presenter on Mediacorp’s 987 and Lush 99.5, as well as on Power 98FM. He also served as a producer-presenter at Kakee Video, hosting digital-first video formats for So Drama! Entertainment.
With this addition, Gold 905’s refreshed weekday programming line-up is as follows:
- The Midday Fix with Young: Weekdays, 2pm to 5pm
- Homestretch with Mike: Weekdays, 5pm to 8pm