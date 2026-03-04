Radio DJ Young joins Mediacorp Gold 905 for new weekday afternoon show

Listeners can expect a vibrant mix of Gold 905’s signature feel-good hits, lively conversations, and Young’s trademark warmth and wit powered by his dynamic on-air presence.

Young is no stranger to radio, having been a presenter on Mediacorp’s 987 and Lush 99.5, as well as on Power 98FM. He also served as a producer-presenter at Kakee Video, hosting digital-first video formats for So Drama! Entertainment.

With this addition, Gold 905’s refreshed weekday programming line-up is as follows: