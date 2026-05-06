Renowned Indian film producer RB Choudary dies in car crash after attending relative’s wedding
The veteran film producer, who founded the film production and distribution company Super Good Films, has been a prominent name in Tamil and Telugu cinema since the 1980s.
Veteran film producer RB Choudary died on Tuesday (May 5) following a car crash in Rajasthan, India. According to The Times of India, Choudary was travelling with his nephew at the time of the accident, after attending a relative’s wedding.
Their car reportedly lost control after cattle strayed onto the road and crashed into a roadside wall. Choudary died at the scene. Some media outlets have reported his age as 76.
Choudary, whose full name is Ratanlal Bhagatram Choudary, was a prominent figure in South Indian cinema, with a career spanning several decades across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.
He founded the production and distribution company Super Good Films in 1988, which went on to produce more than 100 films across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
Among his notable works are Nattamai in 1994, which won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Film, Suryavamsam in 1997, Raja in 1999, which won the Filmfare Award for Best Film in Telugu, Aanandham in 2001, and Jilla in 2014.
Following news of his death, several actors and industry figures paid tribute on social media.
The actor Rajinikanth, who has worked in the industry for five decades, described him as a “dear friend” and a “top-notch producer” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela, who worked with Choudary on the 2022 film Godfather, said he was “deeply heartbroken”, adding that Choudary had “shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors” and that “his contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words”.
Others, including Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vishal, also expressed their condolences.
Choudary is survived by his wife and their four sons – actors Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, producer Suresh and entrepreneur Jeevan.
According to India Today, Choudary’s body will be taken to Chennai, where he will be laid to rest.
In a statement, his team said: “His immense contribution to Indian cinema, especially through decades of memorable films, will always be remembered. This is an irreplaceable loss to the film fraternity. Deepest condolences to his family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace.”