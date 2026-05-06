Renowned Indian film producer RB Choudary dies in car crash after attending relative’s wedding

Veteran film producer RB Choudary died on Tuesday (May 5) following a car crash in Rajasthan, India. According to The Times of India, Choudary was travelling with his nephew at the time of the accident, after attending a relative’s wedding.

Their car reportedly lost control after cattle strayed onto the road and crashed into a roadside wall. Choudary died at the scene. Some media outlets have reported his age as 76.

Choudary, whose full name is Ratanlal Bhagatram Choudary, was a prominent figure in South Indian cinema, with a career spanning several decades across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.

He founded the production and distribution company Super Good Films in 1988, which went on to produce more than 100 films across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Among his notable works are Nattamai in 1994, which won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Film, Suryavamsam in 1997, Raja in 1999, which won the Filmfare Award for Best Film in Telugu, Aanandham in 2001, and Jilla in 2014.

Following news of his death, several actors and industry figures paid tribute on social media.