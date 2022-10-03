In a hijacked MRT train, Rebecca Lim and Andie Chen play enemies not lovers for once

You don’t have to be a train enthusiast to appreciate upcoming new English-language drama Third Rail.

If you've ever commuted on the MRT, you might have toyed with the idea of what you might do in the event of an emergency.

Starring Rebecca Lim, Andie Chen, Nurul Aini, Benjamin Heng, Jason Godfrey, Carla D and more, the show is a tense psychological thriller about the events that unfold when armed hostage-takers hijack a train in Singapore, and how crisis negotiators attempt to handle the situation.

The “third rail” of the title refers to the part of the rail track that supplies a huge amount of electricity to the train, and is also a term for a politically charged issue.