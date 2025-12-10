Red Velvet members Irene and Seulgi to perform at Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2026 countdown show

Get ready to add some red flavour to your year-end plans as Irene and Seulgi of K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be performing at the Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2026 countdown show. Happening at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Dec 31, the free-entry event will see the Monster singers delighting fans with their signature hits.

The duo won't be the only K-pop royalty in attendance. Thai singer Sorn, of CLC, will also be performing.

On the home front, fans can expect to see Singapore Idol winners Taufik Batisah, Hady Mirza and Sezairi Sezali reuniting on stage for a medley.

Other acts to look forward to include Singaporean singer Estelle Fly, rock legend Ramli Sarip, singer-songwriter Shabir and entertainer Glenn Yong, who will be collaborating with musician Nathan Hartono and Singapore Polytechnic’s dance group, Strictly Dance Zone.