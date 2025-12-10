Red Velvet members Irene and Seulgi to perform at Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2026 countdown show
The countdown show is taking place at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Dec 31.
Get ready to add some red flavour to your year-end plans as Irene and Seulgi of K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be performing at the Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2026 countdown show. Happening at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Dec 31, the free-entry event will see the Monster singers delighting fans with their signature hits.
The duo won't be the only K-pop royalty in attendance. Thai singer Sorn, of CLC, will also be performing.
On the home front, fans can expect to see Singapore Idol winners Taufik Batisah, Hady Mirza and Sezairi Sezali reuniting on stage for a medley.
Other acts to look forward to include Singaporean singer Estelle Fly, rock legend Ramli Sarip, singer-songwriter Shabir and entertainer Glenn Yong, who will be collaborating with musician Nathan Hartono and Singapore Polytechnic’s dance group, Strictly Dance Zone.
This year's edition of Mediacorp's countdown show marks the first time that the event is held at Siloso Beach.
In a statement, Angeline Poh, chief customer and corporate development officer of Mediacorp, said: “The Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate countdown show has been a highlight of Singapore’s year-end calendar and this year’s edition takes on a new dimension with our first-ever staging at Sentosa. Taking our party to this iconic beach destination creates a fresh New Year’s Eve experience for all. We invite everyone, whether joining us on Siloso Beach or watching from home, to be part of the celebration as we ring in 2026.”
The Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2026 countdown show will also be available live on mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and Mediacorp TikTok starting from 10pm, and on Channel 5 from 11pm to 12.15am. The show will also be available on demand for free on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube from Jan 1, 2026.