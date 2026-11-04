How The Remarried Empress stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon and cast brought the hit webtoon to life

ADAPTING A BELOVED WEBTOON FOR THE SMALL SCREEN

With its webtoon having attracted nearly 3 billion views across over 10 languages, The Remarried Empress comes with a substantial fanbase and high expectations.

The original web novel was written by Alphatart, while the webtoon adaptation was created by HereLee and illustrated by Sumpul.

Cho, whose previous directing credits include Pinocchio, I Can Hear Your Voice and Doctor John, said that one big challenge was establishing the right tone.

Responding to a question from a media outlet about what he chose to add or leave out of the original story, Cho explained that the novel carried a certain seriousness, while the webtoon was brighter and featured more playful characters.

"I tried to find a balance somewhere between those two versions," he said, adding that he had wanted to remain as faithful to the original work as possible.

Shin, meanwhile, admitted that she had read the script before becoming familiar with the original story.

"It was a very different kind of script from anything I'd encountered before, so I was intrigued," said the actress, known for Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho. "At the same time, I had both concerns and expectations about how it would translate onto the screen."

Despite the unfamiliar fantasy setting, Shin found the story's underlying themes relatable.

"Some of the story's themes are actually familiar to us," she said. "I thought that if we could successfully combine those familiar elements with this entirely new world, we could create a very distinct drama."

Lee Jong-suk, who had already enjoyed both the web novel and webtoon before joining the project, said the adaptation's unfamiliar setting was part of its appeal.