K-pop group Rescene's bread collab sells 100,000 units in South Korea in 4 days, new album out in November
K-pop girl group Rescene continues their dominance in South Korea, with their newly launched bread collaboration with convenience store chain CU selling around 100,000 units in just four days.
Rescene are cementing their status as one of the biggest K-pop girl groups of 2026, following yet another viral sensation from the quintet. The group, which comprises Woni, Liv, Minami, May and Zena, recently collaborated with South Korean convenience store chain CU on a line of baked goods.
The collection, which is being released sequentially in South Korea, consists of five treats, each themed after a Rescene member. Each product also comes with one random photocard, out of 27.
The first item, Woni's Corn Cream Bread, was launched on Thursday (Sep 17) and sold around 100,000 units in South Korea in just four days, according to South Korean firm BGF Retail, which manages CU.
Speaking to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, BGF Retail said Woni's Corn Cream Bread recorded a 99 per cent sell-through rate within 24 hours of its launch. Pre-orders for the bread through CU's mobile app sold out almost immediately after opening.
CU's overall bread sales also increased by 20 per cent compared with the same period last year.
Many netizens reported having difficulty finding the bread in stores. One commenter claimed: "I've even seen people waiting for the delivery truck to arrive before the bread is even put on display".
A spokesperson for BGF Retail said to Yonhap News Agency: "We are seeing a hotter-than-expected response for this first product.
"We plan to expand our range of products to satisfy fans by introducing items that reflect the tastes of the Rescene members."
Following the explosive popularity of member Minami's "Geoje yaho" meme, Rescene have gone from a little-known K-pop group to one of the biggest music acts in South Korea.
According to a recent ranking by the Korean Business Research Institute, all five Rescene members placed within the top 11 of its September brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members, with leader Woni topping the list ahead of several established K-pop stars.
Videos on Woni's YouTube channel, which also feature the other Rescene members, now rake in upwards of seven million views within days of upload.
Many of Rescene's songs are currently in the top five spots of South Korea's Melon music chart, and the group has amassed numerous brand deals, including MLB Korea, Domino's Pizza and Hollys.
On Tuesday (Sep 22), Rescene's agency announced that the group will release a new mini album, titled Pulse, on Nov 3. It will be their first physical album in a year, following their meteoric rise in popularity.