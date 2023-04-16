Resort famous for Elvis' Blue Hawaii movie will be rebuilt

Demolition will soon begin on a resort once favoured by both Hawaiian and Hollywood royalty before it was heavily damaged by a hurricane three decades ago.

The Coco Palms Resort on the island of Kauai will be torn down for a new 350-room hotel, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The resort is best known in movie lore as the location where Elvis Presley and Joan Blackman’s characters married in the 1961 movie Blue Hawaii.

It’s also the site of other key scenes in the movie, including the last where Presley sings the Hawaiian Wedding Song and holds Blackman’s hand while they board a raft to cross a lagoon.