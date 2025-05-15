Former AKB48 member Rino Sashihara and actor Atsuhiro Inukai reportedly dating
On Wednesday (May 14), Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun reported that the two celebrities started dating early this year. Inukai is known to have been a huge fan of Sashihara since his school days.
Rino Sashihara, a former member of the popular Japanese idol group AKB48, and actor Atsuhiro Inukai, who starred in the hit superhero drama Kamen Rider Build, are allegedly dating – according to a report by Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun on Wednesday (May 14).
Journalists from the outlet had reportedly seen Sashihara, 32, and Inukai, 30, visiting each other's apartments several times.
In one instance, a reporter had even approached Inukai after he left Sashihara's apartment and asked if the two were dating. Inukai responded: “I’m really sorry but I have to go through my agency. I can’t comment on anything myself.”
However, when the reporter said that he was "rooting for both Inukai and Sashihara", Inukai allegedly replied: "Thank you."
According to a mutual acquaintance who spoke to Shukan Bunshun, Sashihara and Inukai started dating early this year.
Regarded as one of the most popular members of AKB48 and its sister group HKT48, Rino Sashihara – affectionately called Sasshii by fans – is currently the owner of the cosmetics brand Ririmew and the producer of idol groups =Love, ≠Me and ≒Joy.
In her heyday, Sashihara won multiple Senbatsu Elections – an annual event where fans can vote for their favourite members amongst AKB48 and its various sister groups, including HKT48 and SKE48.
She left HKT48 in 2019.
Atsuhiro Inukai burst onto the scene in 2012 as the winner of the Junon Super Boy Contest. He gained global recognition for his role as Sento Kiryu in Kamen Rider Build.
Inukai is known for being a huge fan of Rino Sashihara. In a past interview, he revealed that he has been a fan for over 14 years, since his school days, and showed off his collection of Rino Sashihara-themed T-shirts and towels.
He also attended handshake events to meet her and had even shaved the number 345 – another nickname of Sashihara – on his head.
The agencies of both Rino Sashihara and Atsuhiro Inukai have since addressed reports of their relationship, saying: "We'll leave private matters to them.”