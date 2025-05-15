Former AKB48 member Rino Sashihara and actor Atsuhiro Inukai reportedly dating

Rino Sashihara, a former member of the popular Japanese idol group AKB48, and actor Atsuhiro Inukai, who starred in the hit superhero drama Kamen Rider Build, are allegedly dating – according to a report by Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun on Wednesday (May 14).

Journalists from the outlet had reportedly seen Sashihara, 32, and Inukai, 30, visiting each other's apartments several times.

In one instance, a reporter had even approached Inukai after he left Sashihara's apartment and asked if the two were dating. Inukai responded: “I’m really sorry but I have to go through my agency. I can’t comment on anything myself.”

However, when the reporter said that he was "rooting for both Inukai and Sashihara", Inukai allegedly replied: "Thank you."

According to a mutual acquaintance who spoke to Shukan Bunshun, Sashihara and Inukai started dating early this year.