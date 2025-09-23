Long-gestating movie starring Singaporean viral sensation Ris Low is now winning awards worldwide

Over a decade ago, Miss Singapore World winner Ris Low dominated headlines after a video interview of her made its rounds online. Netizens mocked the then-19-year-old for her poor diction, which saw her mispronouncing 'leopard prints' as 'leopard preens' and 'bikini' as 'bigini'. Low later voluntarily stepped down from her title after it was revealed that she had been convicted of credit card fraud.

Till today, terms from the video, such as 'boomz' and 'rad' remain popular among a certain demographic of Singaporeans.

Now, Low is back in the spotlight following the release of her long-dormant movie, Justice Devil. Made in 2013 by filmmaker Harva Raj, Justice Devil has been racking up awards worldwide ever since it started playing in film festivals early this year.

These include 10 wins at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival, as well as five awards at the Miami International Gold Awards.

Low herself won the award for best actress at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival.