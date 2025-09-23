Long-gestating movie starring Singaporean viral sensation Ris Low is now winning awards worldwide
Directed by filmmaker Harva Raj, Justice Devil was made in 2013. However, due to production challenges, the completed movie could only be submitted to film festivals at the start of 2025.
Over a decade ago, Miss Singapore World winner Ris Low dominated headlines after a video interview of her made its rounds online. Netizens mocked the then-19-year-old for her poor diction, which saw her mispronouncing 'leopard prints' as 'leopard preens' and 'bikini' as 'bigini'. Low later voluntarily stepped down from her title after it was revealed that she had been convicted of credit card fraud.
Till today, terms from the video, such as 'boomz' and 'rad' remain popular among a certain demographic of Singaporeans.
Now, Low is back in the spotlight following the release of her long-dormant movie, Justice Devil. Made in 2013 by filmmaker Harva Raj, Justice Devil has been racking up awards worldwide ever since it started playing in film festivals early this year.
These include 10 wins at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival, as well as five awards at the Miami International Gold Awards.
Low herself won the award for best actress at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival.
Justice Devil tells the story of Ellen (played by Ris Low), who seeks justice and revenge after the murder of her daughter.
According to a press release, the movie experienced production delays due to challenges in processing the raw footage as well as a music score that initially relied on royalty-free music.
Justice Devil was shot using a Red One camera, the same system used by Peter Jackson. However, at the time, post-production tools weren't fully capable of processing the raw footage, which led to an output that "only retained half the camera’s quality".
This problem was solved through the release of Apple's M4 chip, which was first launched in 2024.
“The M4’s advanced capabilities allowed us to unlock the true potential of our footage, bringing it to life in a way that was previously impossible,” said Raj.
Raj also shared that because the movie's score initially comprised of royalty-free music, it "posed challenges for wider international releases and commercial sales". As such, Raj decided to double up as Justice Devil's composer, learning music composition and writing original songs.
His efforts have clearly paid off as Raj has since nabbed numerous wins for his score, including the award for best music director at the Indie Cine Tube Awards.