Comedian couple Rishi Budhrani and Sharul Channa weigh in on Sammy Obeid saga

Comedian couple Rishi Budhrani and Sharul Channa have weighed in on the saga surrounding US comedian Sammy Obeid, who claimed that the script for his Singapore show had been rejected twice and that he was told to remove references to the war in Gaza, thus leading to its cancellation.

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has since stated that Obeid's claims were inaccurate and that the permit for his show was rejected as the application was submitted late, about 10 working days before the show. Obeid has also been issued a correction order under Singapore's Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

In a joint statement on their social media pages, Budhrani and Channa (who have individually and collectively staged numerous live shows in Singapore) stated that "every place has their own set of timelines, guidelines, systems and licensing permits".

"However, if your goal as a performer is to bring your art to the people you create it for, then you play by those rules, however much you may disagree with them, do the needful and make it work," added the couple.