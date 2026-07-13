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New Zealand actor Sam Neill, known for Jurassic Park and The Piano, dies at 78, his family says
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Entertainment

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, known for Jurassic Park and The Piano, dies at 78, his family says

His death in Sydney was “sudden and unexpected”, according to a statement posted to the actor’s social media page.

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, known for Jurassic Park and The Piano, dies at 78, his family says

Sam Neil attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Peacock's New Series Apples Never Fall at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Mar 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/AFP

13 Jul 2026 02:21PM
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New Zealand actor Sam Neill, known for Jurassic Park and The Piano, died Monday (Jul 13) at 78, his family said.

His death in Sydney was “sudden and unexpected”, according to a statement posted to the actor’s social media page.

In 2023, Neill disclosed he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. His family’s statement said Neill “remained cancer free” when he died and didn’t specify a cause of death.

Neill was a smoothly elegant and versatile actor whose career moved from art film to blockbuster as he dodged velociraptors in Jurassic Park to playing Holly Hunter’s husband in The Piano.

He was one of a host of actors and directors who achieved international fame after an explosion of Australian films that began in the late 1970s, a list that includes Paul Hogan, Mel Gibson, Geoffrey Rush, Russell Crowe, Jane Campion, Peter Weir and Gillian Armstrong.

Source: AP/sr

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