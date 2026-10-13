The Sandbox screening with just 7 moviegoers sparks discussion on support for Singapore films

On Friday (Oct 9), Hartono, who plays an ambitious acting student named Dennis D Wong, shared an Instagram video of himself and several cast members making a surprise appearance at a cinema screening after the film ended.

When they entered the theatre, however, they found just seven moviegoers.

Despite the small turnout, Hartono and fellow cast members Fauzi, Ong and Tiffany Yong thanked the audience for watching and encouraged them to recommend the film to their friends and families.

"This is the reality of releasing independent films in Singapore," Hartono wrote in the caption. "All the good intentions in the world can never replace butts in seats."

Fauzi, who plays Syafiq Hakim, a perfectionist former Ministry of Education employee, also expressed his appreciation for those who attended.

"Seven people showed up and that meant the world to me still," he commented on Hartono's post.

Following the screening, Fauzi shared another video addressing a question he said he had frequently received from friends and followers: When would The Sandbox be available on Netflix or other streaming platforms?

"I know we all love convenience. But I wish Singaporeans understood this about making films: Not every Singaporean film is guaranteed a streaming release," he said, explaining that factors such as production budgets and distribution arrangements can affect whether a film eventually becomes available on streaming services.

"If we then keep waiting for films to appear on streaming platforms instead of supporting them in cinemas, how do we then expect our local film industry to grow? We cannot keep asking for more Singaporean stories if we're not showing up for the ones being made now."