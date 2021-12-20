Japanese actress-singer Sayaka Kanda, daughter of Seiko Matsuda, dies at age 35

Sayaka Kanda, the Japanese singer-actress and daughter of popular '80s idol Seiko Matsuda, has died. She is thought to have fallen from her hotel room in Sapporo, Japan.

The 35-year-old was found lying in an outdoor space on the 14th floor of the 22-storey hotel she was staying in on Saturday (Dec 18) afternoon. She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead that night.

The death was confirmed by her office on Sunday.

According to several Japanese news outlets, police are investigating the case as a probable suicide but have not ruled out foul play.

Kanda was scheduled to perform the lead role in the musical My Fair Lady at a Sapporo theatre on Saturday but did not show up for a daytime performance. She was at the rehearsal on Friday, said the production company.

She was known for voicing the character of Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of the animated film, Frozen.

Kanda began her singing career in 2001. Her father is actor Masaki Kanda.