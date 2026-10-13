Actress Selma Blair arrested by police responding to physically abusive passenger on plane

Actress Selma Blair was taken into custody after a flight from Los Angeles to New York for being physically abusive and injuring two flight attendants, authorities said Monday (Oct 12).

Blair, 54, was taken into custody late Sunday night when the Delta Air Lines plane was parked at the gate at New York's John F Kennedy Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the airline.

Blair and one of the flight attendants were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Port Authority said.

The FBI is investigating, the statement said. Messages seeking comment were left for the FBI and state and federal prosecutors' offices in New York.

A message left with Blair's publicist seeking comment was not immediately answered.

In a statement to several media outlets, a Blair representative said she had a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.

Blair had major roles in films including 1999's Cruel Intentions, 2001's Legally Blonde and 2004's Hellboy.

In recent years she has been an advocate for disability rights. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. In 2023, she joined President Joe Biden at the White House to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.