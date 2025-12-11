Popular 90s Malaysian comedy troupe Senario to stage 30th anniversary concert in 2026

Get ready for a blast from the past as popular Malaysian comedy troupe Senario is set to stage its 30th anniversary concert on Apr 25, 2026. Titled The Last Kopek, the concert will see Senario, which also performs as Senariounion, delighting fans at Idea Live Arena in Selangor, Malaysia, with the group's iconic songs and skits.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale from 12pm on Monday (Dec 15), priced between RM138 (US$33.60) and RM488 (US$118.80).

In response to many fans' requests for a Singapore leg of the concert, Senario's social media pages said: "If there's a willing event organiser, we will surely be there."