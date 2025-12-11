Popular 90s Malaysian comedy troupe Senario to stage 30th anniversary concert in 2026
Senario members Azlee Jaafar, Abdul Wahid, Lan Pet Pet, Illya Buang, Saiful Apek and Yassin Yahya will stage a concert in Malaysia next year as part of the group's 30th anniversary.
Get ready for a blast from the past as popular Malaysian comedy troupe Senario is set to stage its 30th anniversary concert on Apr 25, 2026. Titled The Last Kopek, the concert will see Senario, which also performs as Senariounion, delighting fans at Idea Live Arena in Selangor, Malaysia, with the group's iconic songs and skits.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale from 12pm on Monday (Dec 15), priced between RM138 (US$33.60) and RM488 (US$118.80).
In response to many fans' requests for a Singapore leg of the concert, Senario's social media pages said: "If there's a willing event organiser, we will surely be there."
Speaking at a press conference for the concert, Senario member Azlee Jaafar said that there are plans for guest artistes to perform at the show. However, the "exact list has not been finalised".
According to the concert's organiser, a second show in Malaysia could be added if there is strong demand.
Senario was formed in the 90s and comprised multiple members throughout its decades-long career, including the late entertainer Hamdan Ramli, who died in 2024.