K-pop to K-drama: Girls' Generation's Seohyun and 2PM's Taecyeon on working together after 15 years

Taecyeon: When I received the offer and read the script, it was such a quick and enjoyable read. That’s how much the character Yi Beon appealed to me. He came across as incredibly cool and charismatic. Just the fun storyline and the charm of the character alone made me want to take on the challenge.

Before joining the project, I wasn’t familiar with the original webtoon or web novel, but after reading the script, I got curious and ended up reading the entire original work from start to finish.

WHAT INSPIRATION DID YOU DRAW FROM TO PORTRAY YOUR CHARACTERS?

Seohyun: My character is flexible enough to turn any situation into something witty and humorous, is honest with her emotions, and shows a wide range of charm – sometimes lovable, sometimes goofy.

Honestly, because she’s quite similar to my actual personality, I was even more eager to take on the role. I wanted to express her playfulness through facial expressions, gestures, and tone, and I focused on making every part of her performance feel emotionally rich rather than one-dimensional.

Taecyeon: Yi Beon is the ideal romantic male lead – excellent in martial arts, handsome, and seemingly lacking in nothing. But deep down, he’s someone who has never truly been loved and lives a lonely life.

Rather than being inspired by a specific part of the script, I focused more on his silent and action-driven nature. Since he’s a man of few words, I paid particular attention to conveying emotion through his eyes.