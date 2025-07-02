K-pop to K-drama: Girls' Generation's Seohyun and 2PM's Taecyeon on working together after 15 years
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, K-pop icons Seohyun and Taecyeon share what it’s like to finally work together on the new drama The First Night With The Duke, and how their idol past has helped shape their acting careers.
In 2010, members from two of the biggest K-pop groups, Girls’ Generation and 2PM, collaborated on what is possibly one of the catchiest commercial tunes of all time. Now, 15 years later, the former's Seohyun and the latter's Taecyeon are sizzling up the screen with their new drama series The First Night With The Duke, currently streaming on Viu.
Based on the web novel of the same name, the series follows a modern-day woman named K (played by Seohyun) who suddenly gets transported into the world of her favourite historical romance novel.
K finds herself inhabiting the body of Cha Seon-chaek, a noblewoman who only had one line in the original novel. Following a series of hijinks, Seon-chaek ends up having a drunken encounter with Prince Yi Beon (played by Taecyeon), the male lead of the novel. Now infatuated with Seon-chaek, Yi Beon starts to pursue her relentlessly, derailing the novel’s original plot.
CNA Lifestyle caught up with the two idols-turned-actors who shared what it was like to finally work together as co-leads.
Responses have been edited for length.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE SCRIPT OF THE FIRST NIGHT WITH THE DUKE?
Seohyun: Before I received the offer for the drama, I had already read the original webtoon and found it incredibly fun, so much so that it felt like fate. The storyline was captivating and impossible to look away from, and I was especially drawn to the character Cha Seon-chaek.
She’s bubbly, lovable and even a bit outrageous, which made her so charming that I was quickly pulled into the script. I also liked that it was adapted into a historical setting, which felt fresh and new.
Taecyeon: When I received the offer and read the script, it was such a quick and enjoyable read. That’s how much the character Yi Beon appealed to me. He came across as incredibly cool and charismatic. Just the fun storyline and the charm of the character alone made me want to take on the challenge.
Before joining the project, I wasn’t familiar with the original webtoon or web novel, but after reading the script, I got curious and ended up reading the entire original work from start to finish.
WHAT INSPIRATION DID YOU DRAW FROM TO PORTRAY YOUR CHARACTERS?
Seohyun: My character is flexible enough to turn any situation into something witty and humorous, is honest with her emotions, and shows a wide range of charm – sometimes lovable, sometimes goofy.
Honestly, because she’s quite similar to my actual personality, I was even more eager to take on the role. I wanted to express her playfulness through facial expressions, gestures, and tone, and I focused on making every part of her performance feel emotionally rich rather than one-dimensional.
Taecyeon: Yi Beon is the ideal romantic male lead – excellent in martial arts, handsome, and seemingly lacking in nothing. But deep down, he’s someone who has never truly been loved and lives a lonely life.
Rather than being inspired by a specific part of the script, I focused more on his silent and action-driven nature. Since he’s a man of few words, I paid particular attention to conveying emotion through his eyes.
WAS THERE A SCENE THAT WAS ESPECIALLY DIFFICULT OR MEMORABLE TO FILM?
Seohyun: The scene where I make a soju bomb really stuck with me. In real life, I can hardly drink, so I had to rely on imagination and memory to portray being drunk. The actual filming was a blast. We shot it like a choreographed dance, having fun with it as if we were learning a routine.
Taecyeon: Since Yi Beon is a straightforward and passionate lover, I felt a lot of pressure when it came to acting out his love confessions to Seon-chaek. The lines were things I wouldn’t normally say in real life, so I worried about how best to deliver them.
But I wanted the audience to feel the sincerity of Yi Beon, who doesn’t know how to sugarcoat anything. So on set, I tried to stay completely immersed in his emotional state while acting.
YOU'VE KNOWN EACH OTHER FOR YEARS. WHAT WAS IT LIKE WORKING IN A DRAMA FOR THE FIRST TIME?
Seohyun: We’ve been in the same industry for a long time, so there was already a kind of familiarity. Although we didn’t have a personal connection before, Taecyeon oppa is such a genuinely nice person that we got close quickly. It was great to be able to openly discuss the project and our characters with each other on set. It made the experience really rewarding.
Taecyeon: Our idol activities often overlapped, so we ran into each other frequently, but we didn’t have a close personal relationship. That said, having shared similar experiences since we were young, I did feel a sense of inner familiarity. While working on this drama together, we quickly grew close, and it was great to be able to openly discuss the project and our characters.
ANY LESSONS FROM YOUR IDOL DAYS THAT YOU APPLIED TO YOUR ACTING ROLES?
Seohyun: Being comfortable with the camera and expressing emotions are two big ones. I don’t get nervous or overly self-conscious in front of the camera, and I think expressing feelings through either a song or a line of dialogue shares a common thread. It also helped with action scenes. My body picks up movement quickly and I’m quite free with physical expression.
Taecyeon: I believe every single experience from my idol days has shaped who I am now. Rather than pointing to one specific thing, I think the entire journey of that life continues to support me in everything I do today.
SO WHY SHOULD FANS WATCH THE FIRST NIGHT WITH THE DUKE?
Seohyun: Because while you're watching, it becomes a happy escape from reality. Our drama is full of the kind of fun, comedic, and romantic story that people worn out by everyday life have probably imagined at least once. I hope it brings a lot of laughs and enjoyment to everyone watching.
Taecyeon: It’s a really lighthearted and entertaining drama. From comedy to romance, it offers a wide range of enjoyment, making it easy to binge without noticing the time pass. I hope viewers will also appreciate the charm and lively energy each character brings to the story.
DO YOU HAVE ANY MESSAGE FOR FANS IN SINGAPORE?
Seohyun: I’m truly happy that our Singapore fans will also be able to watch the drama. I hope it fills you with positive energy and gives your daily life a little extra boost. Wishing you all happiness and good health always!
Taecyeon: To all my fans in Singapore! Thank you so much for your love and support. It’s been quite a while since I last visited Singapore, but if you ever invite me, I’ll come running. I hope we can meet again very soon, and I’ll make sure to show you my best self when we do. Thank you.
The First Night With The Duke is now streaming on Viu, with new episodes available every Thursday and Friday.