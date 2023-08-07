Malaysian singer Shila Amzah marries influencer Ubaidillah Zulkefli
On Saturday (Aug 5), Malaysian singer Shila Amzah tied the knot with popular Malaysian influencer Ubaidillah Zulkefli, also known as Ubai, in a ceremony held at Boathouse in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.
Multiple celebrities participated in the festivities including Jaclyn Victor, Jihan Muse and Fara Fauzana.
According to reports, Shila received a dowry of RM20,000 (S$5,900) from Ubai.
Speaking to the Malaysian media, Shila, 33, said: "Thank God for making our ceremony smooth sailing this morning. We hope that this marriage will be an eternal bond blessed by God. What is most important is that we can take care of our child, Seth Uwais, with love."
Shila, who is the daughter of popular '80s singer ND Lala, was previously married to Haris Idraki Elias from 2018 to 2022. The two share a son together: Seth Uwais, who is four.
For Ubai, the solemnisation ceremony was a bittersweet affair as he lost a couple of his closest family members before the event: His younger brother about three months ago and his mother just barely a week ago.
In an Instagram post on Jul 31, Ubai said: "God knows best. Everything happens for a reason. I remember mum's advice: 'Whatever happens, the wedding must go on.'"
"I promise you, mum, I will take care of Shila, my siblings and my family. You just rest. Thank you for everything, mum. Don't worry, your son is strong!"
Ubai later told the media: "God willing, I am ready and will be the best husband and father to Shila and Seth. Please pray for our marriage bond to last till the end of our lives."
Shila started singing as a child and put out multiple hits including Yang Teristimewa (The Most Special One) and Patah Seribu (Shattered Into A Thousand Pieces).
Her big international break came in 2012 when she won the Chinese singing competition Asian Wave. She slowly built up a fanbase in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan by releasing more Chinese singles and, eventually, even held multiple concerts there.