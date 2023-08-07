Malaysian singer Shila Amzah marries influencer Ubaidillah Zulkefli

On Saturday (Aug 5), Malaysian singer Shila Amzah tied the knot with popular Malaysian influencer Ubaidillah Zulkefli, also known as Ubai, in a ceremony held at Boathouse in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.

Multiple celebrities participated in the festivities including Jaclyn Victor, Jihan Muse and Fara Fauzana.

According to reports, Shila received a dowry of RM20,000 (S$5,900) from Ubai.