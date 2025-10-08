Hong Kong singer Shirley Kwan reportedly in critical condition

Hong Kong singer Shirley Kwan, 59, was reportedly rushed to the intensive care unit on Tuesday (Oct 7) for emergency treatment and is said to be in critical condition. It is not yet known why the singer was rushed to the hospital, though there are rumours of her being intubated.

According to Hong Kong media, both Kwan's father and her son, Kwan Chun Yin, 23, were seen outside the ward looking visibly distressed.

The younger Kwan, who is based in the United States, was said to have flown back to Hong Kong immediately after learning about his mum’s incident. He was even reportedly spotted hugging his knees and crying and refused to leave even after visiting hours were over. He only left after his grandfather persuaded him to grab a meal at a restaurant and return to the hotel to rest for a few hours.

Relatives and close friends were also reportedly seen taking turns to visit her. However, these claims are still unconfirmed.

The Hard To Find Lovers singer was once one of Hong Kong’s most celebrated singers and was at the height of her fame in the 90s. But she has been rarely seen in public since announcing her retirement in 2020.

In recent years, Shirley Kwan has made headlines for her erratic behaviour.

From claiming that she had suddenly given birth to attacking hotel staff, Kwan was even seen mysteriously falling into the sea in the middle of the night. In 2012, she even posted a farewell note to social media, suggesting that she was harbouring suicidal thoughts.

