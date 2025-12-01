Actress-director Shu Qi says she's done with romance roles: 'I’m old already'

She took a seat on the couch and smiled at the group of us normal-looking folks. She was, if you’d ever imagined meeting her, heartbreakingly beautiful in person.

Of course someone had to ask her about not liking air-conditioning.

“Oh it’s not that. I just don’t like the draft,” said Shu Qi.

Oh.

Correction: Shu Qi doesn’t not like aircon. She just doesn’t like the draft that comes with it.

Early in the interview, Shu Qi rose to close the sliding door that had been opened just for her. She said she was concerned that the sounds of traffic below might be too noisy and distracting.

“Is this better now?” she asked.

The film draws inspiration from Shu Qi’s own traumatic childhood. When asked how she managed to move past those experiences, she explained that it isn’t something one truly gets over. Rather, it’s something you slowly learn to live with.

She shared how, like the titular character, she used to hide in her wardrobe to escape her abusive parents.

“That’s why I have very serious claustrophobia,” she said. “I don’t dare to take elevators. I don’t dare to live on high floors. But I have to take planes and elevators every day… I know nothing will happen, but the fear inside is undeniable. Still, you have to step [into the lift]. You have to reach your destination. And you realise that you can do it.”

She paused, then slipped into an exaggerated elderly voice as she imagined her future self: “Maybe when I’m very, very, very old… I’ll go, ‘Aiyah, I’ve been through so much… it’s nothing. What was I even scared of last time?’”

When we asked Shu Qi if there was another part of her life she thinks could make a great story for the big screen, she deftly sidestepped the question by shifting the spotlight to her friends instead.

“I think beyond my own life, many of my friends’ stories could also be explored and adapted,” she said. “Lately, I’ve been thinking more about women’s issues – their bodies, their inner worlds, their place in society – but still within the context of family.”

“I think the next one would be set in a more modern era. Filming this movie, which takes place in the ’80s, was really too tough. We spent so much time and effort recreating the period, and along the way, a lot of time was wasted. So I would want to make things simpler.”

What about romance? Would she ever make a film about love, we asked.

Shu Qi, who is married to Hong Kong actor-director-heartthrob Stephen Fung, paused for a moment, pursing her famously plump lips as she pondered the question. Then she broke into a smile.

“You’re so happily in love now,” we prodded gently.

She laughed, then turned thoughtful.

“As an artiste… Director Hou Hsiao-hsien once told me that we have a certain influence on society, and we should use it to do something positive. We should use whatever medium we have to spread things that are beneficial, things that can help people get out of difficult situations. So when Director Hou asked me to make this movie, I thought about how childhood experiences affect a family.”

As for love?

“Um… it doesn’t really have much to do with my life now. I still want to write about women’s issues. Love… I’ll leave that to the younger people. I don’t think I can act in romance shows anymore.”

Why not?