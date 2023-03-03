Singapore celebrity ghost stories: A long-haired white figure, a haunted restroom and an undead admirer

Actress Tay Ying got a little more than she bargained for when she took on the role of a character in a spooky series – and she’s hoping she never has the same experience twice.

Tay stars in Silent Walls, an upcoming drama also featuring Andie Chen, Ayden Sng, Desmond Ng, Meixin, Fang Rong, Tasha Low, Mindee Ong and more, about a strange house that, over nearly a century, shelters four families that each experience tragedy and death.

Filming took place in one of the heritage black and white houses in the Seah Im Road area, and while none of the cast members said they experienced anything out of the ordinary within the house itself, they did say that because the building had so much history, they did feel like they had to be respectful in and around it.

For Sng, who said he has “no affinity with anything supernatural”, the scariest thing on set was fellow actress Ong, who plays a 1930s majie, a domestic helper in a white uniform and long braid.

“She’s not a ghost, but she’s very scary – the hair, and the getup,” he said. “She has this monotonous voice. And she literally drifts around. Sometimes she’d just suddenly appear from some room or other. Sometimes she scares people on purpose! I felt she helped us get into character because of how scary she was.”

But something that felt far less benign did happen to Tay, who plays one of the house’s residents, the daughter of a businessman in the year 1938, while she was on set. And she didn’t speak about it until long after production had wrapped.

She and a few of the other cast members told us about what could have been their own close encounters of the spooky kind.

TAY YING