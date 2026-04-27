Pop-punk band Simple Plan to perform in Singapore in November

Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan will return to Singapore as part of the Southeast Asian leg of their Bigger Than You Think Tour. They will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 22.

In a social media post announcing the tour, the band said they were “really excited” to return to Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

"It’s been three years since our last visit in 2023 and we’re so grateful to have the opportunity to come back to a place we love so much and that has supported us for so long," the band said in the post's caption.

The current tour marks 25 years together as a band, with celebratory shows running through 2025 and 2026.