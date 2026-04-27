Pop-punk band Simple Plan to perform in Singapore in November
The show is part of the Canadian band's Bigger Than You Think world tour, celebrating the group's 25th anniversary.
Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan will return to Singapore as part of the Southeast Asian leg of their Bigger Than You Think Tour. They will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 22.
In a social media post announcing the tour, the band said they were “really excited” to return to Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong.
"It’s been three years since our last visit in 2023 and we’re so grateful to have the opportunity to come back to a place we love so much and that has supported us for so long," the band said in the post's caption.
The current tour marks 25 years together as a band, with celebratory shows running through 2025 and 2026.
The tour artwork, created by Canadian artist Sebas Theriault, features animals representing each city – including a lion for Singapore – inspired by the sight of multiple riders crowding on a single motorbike.
The Southeast Asian leg will also feature Canadian singer Lolo as a supporting act.
Tickets will be sold via Sistic, with an artist presale starting at 11am on May 4, followed by general sales at 11am on May 5. Prices have yet to be announced.
Fans can access presale codes and other concert-related news by joining the band’s Simple Plan HQ Instagram broadcast channel.
Formed in 1999, the band – comprising Pierre Bouvier, 46, Chuck Comeau, 46, Jeff Stinco, 47, and Sebastien Lefebvre, 44 – is known for hits like I’m Just A Kid, Welcome to My Life and Perfect.
The upcoming concert marks their sixth show in Singapore. They last performed in Singapore in March 2023 at Resorts World Sentosa.