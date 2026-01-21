Actor who's appeared in Crimewatch and Triple Nine retires after 20 years as volunteer police officer

He explained: "I could no longer afford most of the weekend ops duties that can last anywhere from eight to ten hours at night till early morning, typically from about 10pm to 6pm."

At the same time, he expressed his reluctance to step down. "It's a pity because despite turning 52 in a month's time, I feel that I can still work the ground and take on any situation as long as I stay fit, which I am," he said.

For Lee, serving as a volunteer police officer for many years offered a glimpse into experiences rarely seen by the public.

Reflecting on these experiences, he shared: "I recall responding to an urgent incident where a subject was viciously attacked with a parang outside Orchard Towers. Upon arrival, I could see multiple slash wounds on his arms that have opened up like I've never seen before."

"As the assailant escaped before police arrived, all we could do at that point was to call for the ambulance. Thank goodness the victim survived the attack and SIS (special investigation unit) did not have to be called in," he continued.

In another robbery case, Lee chased the suspect from Takashimaya Shopping Centre to Scotts Road and down the underground tunnel towards Orchard MRT, ultimately apprehending him with the assistance of on-site colleagues.

Lee, who looks back on his time with the VSC with pride, encouraged others to consider volunteering to serve and protect the community: "The impact we make as volunteers goes beyond our immediate efforts; it creates a ripple effect within the community."

He also opened up about his future plans.

"For now, I would like to focus a bit more on my toddler son. But next, I'd like to volunteer in an organisation that helps at-risk kids," he said.

Lee's announcement drew an outpouring of well wishes, with commenters thanking him for his service and wishing him a happy retirement.

Replying to a netizen, Lee also stated: "A lot of evenings, weekends and eve of PH sacrificed but [it was a] meaningful journey."

According to the Singapore Police Force VSC page, officers are expected to commit at least 16 hours a month, performing duties such as patrols, event support, roadblocks, coastal vehicle patrols, and VVIP escorts. The unit is made up of ordinary citizens who are required to first undergo six months of training before taking on the role.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

