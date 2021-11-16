Actress Rebecca Lim is engaged after less than a year of dating

According to an interview with local entertainment portal 8days.sg, Lim said they were introduced by a family friend earlier this year at a get-together at a friend’s place before all the restrictions kicked in.

“They thought we were quite suitable for each other, so they introduced us during the dinner and we hit it off,” Lim said.

In the same interview, Lim revealed that only her close friends and both their families knew they were dating.

“With the pandemic, we didn’t go out much, so we just stayed home to spend time together or with the family,” she told the entertainment site. “Even when we did go out for meals and people saw us, I would still say hi to people who say hi to me.”

She added: “No one in the industry has met him. I just wanted this relationship to be not so scrutinised and just evolve as naturally as it can.”