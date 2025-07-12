Out at 6pm, home by 11pm: Why alternative clubbing experiences are gaining popularity

Don’t fancy a night out till 3am with hiked taxi fares and groggy mornings after? Now you can be in bed by 11pm after grooving to exceptional music with the slew of alternative party collectives popping up in Singapore.

From coffee clubbing experiences to kid and pet-friendly raves, these collectives host a variety of party concepts at unique venues that typically end by 10pm, providing an alternate experience to your typical nightclubs.

With more people working from home and rising transport costs, nightlife operators seem to be increasingly shuttering in Singapore and more are turning to these earlier, more unique party options.

CNA Lifestyle attended two alternative parties and spoke with three collectives on this growing trend in Singapore. Here’s what to expect should you choose to dance the (afternoon or evening) away at one:

DRIP COFFEE WITH DEEP BEATS

It’s 2pm and the energy at the Beans and Beats sold-out one year anniversary coffee party back in May was unmistakable: Sunlight streaming in, hanging plants cascading from above the dance floor, warm lights casting a soft glow across the room, and the pulse of house music setting the tone.