Singapore-Malaysia production Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao said to be world’s first fully AI-generated movie

Malaysia's Future Studios and Singapore’s FizzDragon announced their Chinese-language movie Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao on Apr 24, which they say is the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-generated feature film.

The film’s visuals were fully created using AI-generated content (AIGC), powered by technologies like machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing.

Produced by local talents and international collaborators from 12 countries, the team also used AI tools for scene generation, script editing, animation and post-production.

Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao tells the true story of Zheng Yi Sao, also known as Ching Shih, who came from a fisherman’s family and was forced into prostitution.

After the death of her husband and pirate chief Zheng Yi, she inherited his Red Flag Fleet and rose to become one of history’s most successful female pirates.

At the official launch of the film at TGV KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Apr 24, Professor Yoki Chin, president of Future Studios and the movie’s executive producer said that the film demonstrates the possibility of a movie with fully AI-generated visuals.

“It’s the beginning of a new era for filmmaking where AI becomes a tool for cultural storytelling, innovation and inclusive narratives,” said Chin. “Our next work, whether using AI only partially, or fully like this one, will only keep getting better.”

He added: “AI is not here to replace us, but to give us more options for creative expression.”

Following the film’s preview, Chin announced that Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao is set to be released in cinemas in June or July this year.