Sci-fi in the spotlight as Singapore Writers Festival returns in November with over 200 programmes
RF Kuang and Ken Liu are among the writers at this year's edition, which will be held from Nov 7 to 16.
This year's Singapore Writers Festival will be held from Nov 7 to 16, with the theme Shape Of Things To Come. The event will feature more than 200 programmes and 300 presenters – including bestselling novelists, poets and cartoonists.
This year's edition will feature new tracks such as SG60 Homage and Sci-fi Spotlight. The former pays tribute to Singapore's publishing history, while the latter shows how the genre imagines distant worlds while drawing on history.
Among participating authors are American fantasy and sci-fi authors Ken Liu and RF Kuang, as well as China's Hao Jingfang.
Liu is the multi-award winning writer behind The Dandelion Dynasty fantasy series as well as The Paper Menagerie short story collection, while Kuang is the bestselling author behind The Poppy War trilogy and Babel: An Arcane History. Meanwhile, Hao's works include Jumpnauts and Folding Beijing, which was translated by Liu.
Both Liu and Kuang will be giving festival keynote talks. The former will be talking about creativity in the age of AI while the latter will be discussing themes found in her latest novel, Katabasis.
On the home front, Singapore Literature Prize winner Marylyn Tan – who is also the first Arts House Literary Fellow – will have a joint session with Philippine National Book Award-winning crime writer FH Batacan, where they discuss how Southeast Asian fiction can tackle numerous real-life issues.
Thrill-seekers, on the other hand, can look forward to The Shadow Of Things To Come – a spooky story walk which has eerie tales rooted in Malay supernatural traditions mixed with personal accounts.
The full list of programmes under the Singapore Writers Festival can be found on this website.
From now till Oct 6, you can enjoy 20 per cent off on festival passes. And if you're someone who has been pondering on ways to utilise your SG Culture Pass credits, you'll be glad to know that you can use the credits on festival passes and selected ticketed programmes at the festival.
In a statement, Yong Shu Hoong, festival director of Singapore Writers Festival, said: “Shape Of Things To Come is an invitation to imagine the future and reframe our place in it.
“As Singapore celebrates 60 years of independence, we ask ourselves: ‘What will our world look like in another 60 years?’ In a time of rapid change, whether shaped by technology or global currents, the Festival creates a space to reflect, wonder and move forward with courage and optimism on our shared journey of discovery.”