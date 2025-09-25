Sci-fi in the spotlight as Singapore Writers Festival returns in November with over 200 programmes

This year's Singapore Writers Festival will be held from Nov 7 to 16, with the theme Shape Of Things To Come. The event will feature more than 200 programmes and 300 presenters – including bestselling novelists, poets and cartoonists.

This year's edition will feature new tracks such as SG60 Homage and Sci-fi Spotlight. The former pays tribute to Singapore's publishing history, while the latter shows how the genre imagines distant worlds while drawing on history.

Among participating authors are American fantasy and sci-fi authors Ken Liu and RF Kuang, as well as China's Hao Jingfang.