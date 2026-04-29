Local artist drew manga based on life in Singapore and it's drawing praise online

The first chapter follows the main character as he navigates the harsh realities of everyday life, from grappling with feelings of falling behind at work to competing for a highly sought-after apartment along “Jalan Road, Bukit Hill”. It also teases the inclusion of a main female character, Shun Li’s high-achieving colleague, who appears to be his rival for the same ideal flat.

At press time, the post has garnered plenty of traction, with Singaporeans stopping by the comment section to share their two cents on the manga.

Many have praised Nezumiro for the engaging read, with some saying they were already engrossed after the first chapter, and are now eager to see how the story develops.

“I’m hooked now. You’ve captured the dilemma of single workers in their 30s well (housing and job progression etc), but more importantly touches on wider themes of SG society. These works are important, keep at it,” wrote one netizen.

The manga also drew interest from what appeared to be more seasoned manga readers, many of whom expressed enthusiasm for future chapters. A number left messages of encouragement, commending the artist and urging them to continue the series.

A fellow artist also wrote: “Seeing your manga made me really happy. As someone who is working towards my dream of becoming a better manga-style artist, I've always wondered whether there were others in Singapore who shared the same desire, and now I know it's a yes.”