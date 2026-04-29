3 Singaporeans in the running to compete in Amazon Prime Video's Beast Games
Influencer Nicole Liel, pro boxer Calros Ong and luxury and fashion content creator Willabelle Ong are all in the running to represent Singapore – but who among them will make it to the United States for the hit reality game show?
Imagine tuning in to one of the world’s most popular game shows in the United States and rooting for a contestant proudly representing Singapore.
You’ve probably heard of Beast Games, the Amazon Prime Video reality competition series created by American YouTube star and philanthropist MrBeast. Inspired by Netflix’s Squid Game, the show features contestants taking on a series of mental, physical, and social challenges for a chance to emerge champ and win US$5 million (S$6.37 million).
The first season premiered in 2024 with around 1,000 competitors, while Season 2 began with 200 contestants. Following the success of its debut season – becoming the platform’s most-watched unscripted series ever – the show was renewed for two additional seasons in 2025.
However, Season 3, which now appears to be in its planning and casting stage, comes with a twist. The competition is now open to contestants globally. The casting format also includes selecting representatives from different countries, with public voting playing a role in choosing certain contestants.
And that brings us to the most interesting part of all this – three Singaporeans have been shortlisted to take part in Beast Games in the US.
The three locals in the running for the spot are: TikTok influencer Nicole Chen, AKA Nicole Liel, pro boxer Calros Ong and luxury and fashion content creator Willabelle Ong.
Last weekend, all three Beast Games hopefuls took to social media to rally for votes, hoping to become the first to represent Singapore on the show and walk away with the US$5 million prize.
Voting closes this Friday (May 1), and ahead of that, 8days.sg caught up with the three hopefuls to find out why they signed up, and what they would do with the massive prize if they make it to the show, and win.
Chen's audition process began with an email, followed by multiple rounds of calls and submissions. However, she feels she was selected not because the producers were looking for “the smartest or strongest”, but more so as she comes across as a very “human Singaporean”.
“It felt more like they were trying to figure out who is the best person to represent Singapore. Like your personality, how you think, how you react, your energy as a person. At the end of the day, it really felt like… who is the most Singaporean Singaporean they can send there,” she said.
“I’m the kind that complains about the weather, complains about prices, says ‘wah cannot already’, but still shows up, still works hard, still tries,” she added.
She also described herself as someone who simply tries her best, adding that while she does not consider herself the best at anything, she always shows up and gives her all – something she believes many Singaporeans can relate to.
“So it’s not like you’re sending some untouchable person there. You’re basically sending someone who feels like your friend, your neighbour,” she added.
Like Calros Ong and Willabelle Ong, Chen also went through “a couple of months” of waiting before finding out she was shortlisted, saying she did not realise how much she wanted it until it was within reach.
“When I found out, I was just very, very, very shocked. Like I genuinely couldn’t process it. I was just staring at my phone like… huh? Me?” she recalled.
As for her main motivation for joining the show, Chen shared that after being involved in an accident in 2019 (she was hit by a car while crossing the road at a red light) she became someone who decided to “just go for things”.
“So when this came, I didn’t overthink it. It was more like, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, why would I not take it? I just want to fully experience it, push myself out of my comfort zone, and see how far I can go. And also, if I get the chance, to represent Singapore in a way that feels very real,” she said.
Staying true to her humorous online persona, when asked what she would do if she walked away with the US$5 million prize, the proud Yishun resident declared: “[I’ll] run for president next GE I become Yishun MP.”
“Oh and [I’ll] demolish and rebuild Northpoint,” she quipped.
Calros Ong, 20, said his motivation stems from his own “underdog story”. As a pro boxer, he is fully committed to pushing his limits both physically and mentally, and hopes to represent Singapore to show that a small nation “can produce tough, hungry competitors".
He submitted his one-minute audition video in January after coming across the casting call, and was contacted a few days later for an interview.
“I actually thought I didn’t make it because weeks passed without news. Then I received an email saying I had advanced to the next stage, which involved filling out many questionnaires, plus going through medical checks, background checks, and a criminal record check,” he revealed.
A few weeks later, he received the call informing him that he was one of three selected finalists from Singapore.
Calros Ong said he’s been gearing up for Beast Games by building an all-round fitness and mindset to handle whatever the competition throws at him. As a professional boxer, he already has a strong foundation in speed, power and agility, but has been stepping up his training with a focus on strength, cardio and endurance, and mental toughness.
Clearly eager to fly the Singapore flag high, he added: “My goal is to be physically ready, mentally unbreakable, and fully prepared to represent Singapore with pride. Majulah Singapura!”
As for what he’d do with the prize money, the 20-year-old clearly has that all thought out too.
If he wins, he intends to donate S$1 million to animal causes such as Luni Singapore, Causes for Animals and other charities, including those suggested by supporters. “I want to give back to the community and support causes that help people and animals in need,” he said.
He also hopes to set aside another S$1 million for a giveaway, distributing S$1,000 each to 1,000 people, prioritising those who support him.
Part of the winnings would also go towards buying his parents a new home, while the rest would be invested in his boxing career, including training in the US.
Ultimately, he said the money wouldn’t just be for himself, but to help others, honour those who supported him and build a better future for his family.
Willabelle Ong was first contacted by the casting team in January, who were then interested in understanding who she is beyond what her followers see online.
“I think they were looking for people with genuine stories; not just personalities, but people who have something real driving them: my values, how I handle pressure, what I’m actually made of. For me, I tried to just be honest about who I am, where I’ve come from, and why this meant something to me,” she said.
She recalled the waiting period as “intense”, with months of interviews, calls and background checks while sitting with the possibility of being selected. When she finally found out over a Zoom call, she felt a mix of “gratitude, disbelief and excitement”.
Now, you wouldn’t immediately expect a luxury influencer to take part in the competitive Beast Games. When asked why she decided to go for it, Willabelle Ong said: “On a personal level, this is about proving something to myself. I spent so many years being shy, shrinking back, saying no – I was a very forgettable kid growing up and I struggled to stand out [and] express myself. In fact, when I changed schools, I ate lunch alone in the bathroom because I didn’t make any friends.”
“Now, I’ve worked hard to become someone who says yes to life even when it’s scary. Joining Beast Games, with all its uncertainty and challenge, felt like the ultimate test of that.”
She said she may not be the loudest or most physically imposing person, but believes that is exactly why she can connect with many people.
She hopes to represent Singapore by showing others a side of the country that is “full of warmth, creativity and quiet strength”, adding that many Singaporeans can relate to the feeling of being overlooked and having to work harder to be taken seriously.
As for the prize money, Willabelle Ong had a short but sweet answer on what she would do with it. “My first priority would be my family. Growing up, my parents gave everything they had for me. I would love to provide a place they can truly call home,” she said.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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