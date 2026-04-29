3 Singaporeans in the running to compete in Amazon Prime Video's Beast Games

Imagine tuning in to one of the world’s most popular game shows in the United States and rooting for a contestant proudly representing Singapore.

You’ve probably heard of Beast Games, the Amazon Prime Video reality competition series created by American YouTube star and philanthropist MrBeast. Inspired by Netflix’s Squid Game, the show features contestants taking on a series of mental, physical, and social challenges for a chance to emerge champ and win US$5 million (S$6.37 million).

The first season premiered in 2024 with around 1,000 competitors, while Season 2 began with 200 contestants. Following the success of its debut season – becoming the platform’s most-watched unscripted series ever – the show was renewed for two additional seasons in 2025.

However, Season 3, which now appears to be in its planning and casting stage, comes with a twist. The competition is now open to contestants globally. The casting format also includes selecting representatives from different countries, with public voting playing a role in choosing certain contestants.