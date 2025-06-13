Singer Kit Chan reflects on grieving journey in heartfelt Instagram post after losing her mother
Singaporean singer Kit Chan took to Instagram on Thursday (Jun 12) to open up about losing her mother a month ago to the day and how she's been coping with the grief.
She shared that when friends ask her how she's doing, she replies with: "I say I cry every day, but I also laugh every day. I think this is a good answer, and a good way to live.
"It would be how my mum would want me to live, just like she did. Always looking for that bright spot, catching the sparkle in the dull and mundane, and always choosing joy over sorrow."
The 52-year-old Home singer added that she is looking forward to being very busy in July and August. Chan is slated to perform the theme song, Here We Are, at the upcoming National Day Parade, alongside singer-songwriter Charlie Lim and vocal group The Island Voices.
Chan also shared that her 2018 song, A Time For Everything, has been a source of comfort during this period of grief and her "mantra".
“It really sums up life for me," she wrote. "It is a privilege to live a full life, and that means accepting and embracing all of it – the joys and sorrows, the gains and losses, the pleasure and the pain, and of course, the processes of living and dying.”
She concluded the post with a poignant reminder: “Everyone leaves. We who stay, hold on to the good things, and be grateful for them.”