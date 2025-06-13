Singer Kit Chan reflects on grieving journey in heartfelt Instagram post after losing her mother

Singaporean singer Kit Chan took to Instagram on Thursday (Jun 12) to open up about losing her mother a month ago to the day and how she's been coping with the grief.

She shared that when friends ask her how she's doing, she replies with: "I say I cry every day, but I also laugh every day. I think this is a good answer, and a good way to live.

"It would be how my mum would want me to live, just like she did. Always looking for that bright spot, catching the sparkle in the dull and mundane, and always choosing joy over sorrow."