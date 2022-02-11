Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are getting married

K-drama stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are getting married. The celebrities, famous for their roles in the hit drama Crash Landing On You, announced the good news on Thursday (Feb 10).

“I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life. I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh,” wrote the 39-year-old Hyun Bin through his agency VAST Entertainment’s Instagram account.

“The ‘Jung Hyuk and Se Ri’ who were together in the drama will take the first step together in that future,” he added, referring to the characters they played in the popular series. He played a captain in the North Korean army while she played a South Korean heiress.

Shortly after, Son, who is 40, released the following on her account.

“I found someone to spend the rest of my life with,” she captioned her post. "Yes... it's him."

In her sweet message, the actress added that Hyun Bin makes her feel "warm and protected".

The pair first confirmed their relationship in January 2021 although they were said to have already been dating for eight months by that time.

Son’s post was flooded with congratulatory comments from excited fans as well as celebrity friends, such as actresses Song Yoon-ah and Lee Min-jung, who reached out to express their support and happiness for the couple.

Following the couple’s announcement, reported Soompi, their respective agencies confirmed that the stars will be holding their wedding in Seoul in March. It is expected to be a private event only with the bride and groom’s parents and their friends due to pandemic restrictions.