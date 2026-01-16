Tomb Raider first look shows Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft
The series is now in production.
Prime Video gave its first official look at the upcoming live-action series Tomb Raider on Thursday (Jan 15), releasing a photo of lead actress Sophie Turner in character as the iconic Lara Croft dressed in a green tank top and brown shorts.
The character of the world-famous archaeologist and adventurer is based on the popular video game franchise.
The Game Of Thrones actress, 29, was first announced as the star of the series in September 2025, after it was first greenlit by the streamer in May 2024. The series is now in production, Prime Video announced.
“Lara Croft is one of the most recognisable and iconic video game characters of all time. We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life, who is defined by her courage, strength and unshakable resolve,” Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video television head Vernon Sanders said. “This series will honour the beloved Tomb Raider legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”
Previously, the character was portrayed in two films by Angelina Jolie and in another film by Alicia Vikander.
The upcoming series is created, written, and produced by Fleabag creator and lead star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will also serve as co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge.
The series also stars action heroine Sigourney Weaver, playing a new character – Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious woman keen to exploit Croft's talents. Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs plays Atlas DeMornay, Lara Croft’s uncle – a character familiar to the video game’s fans.
Tomb Raider was first released in 1996 and the game franchise has produced multiple sequels and remasters since. The most recent game, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, was out in 2018. Two new games, Tomb Raider: Legacy Of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst, are expected to be released in 2026 and 2027, respectively.