Veteran South Korean actor Lee Soon-jae dies at 91

Veteran South Korean actor Lee Soon-jae died early Tuesday (Nov 25). He was 91.

He was widely regarded as the oldest working actor in South Korea, having appeared in a variety of TV shows, films, reality shows and stage productions in his long career.

Lee was born in 1934 in what is now North Korea and moved at the age of four with his family to Seoul, South Korea, before the Korean War.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, he debuted in 1960 alongside the first class of actors recruited by broadcaster KBS.

He appeared in popular shows like What Is Love, High Kick, The Legendary Doctor - Hur Jun and Grandpas Over Flowers.

Lee was also prolific on stage. Concerns about his health started last year when he exited the play Waiting For Godot in October. He also missed the Korea Producers and Directors Awards ceremony in April this year due to ill health.

Lee had a brief career in politics when he was elected to the National Assembly in 1992, having won the seat for Jungnang District in Seoul as a candidate for the Democratic Liberal Party.