Star Search 2024: Top 12 contestants to act with Lina Ng, Andie Chen in short films to be screened during grand finale

The upcoming episode of the talent discovery programme Star Search 2024 on Sunday (Nov 3) is the semi-final round, which will see its Top 20 contestants battling it out for a coveted spot in the Top 12.

For the past few weeks, viewers have gotten to know these young hopefuls which include a national athlete, a breakdancing couple and a content creator.

Determining the fate of these contestants are three "all-time favourite artistes”: Zoe Tay, Mark Lee and Kym Ng.