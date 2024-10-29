Star Search 2024: Top 12 contestants to act with Lina Ng, Andie Chen in short films to be screened during grand finale
The upcoming episode of the talent discovery programme Star Search 2024 on Sunday (Nov 3) is the semi-final round, which will see its Top 20 contestants battling it out for a coveted spot in the Top 12.
For the past few weeks, viewers have gotten to know these young hopefuls which include a national athlete, a breakdancing couple and a content creator.
Determining the fate of these contestants are three "all-time favourite artistes”: Zoe Tay, Mark Lee and Kym Ng.
From August to September, the Top 20 contestants participated in masterclasses by various celebrities and industry experts including Guo Liang and Dennis Chew. During these masterclasses, actors Qi Yuwu and Yeo Yann Yann served as guest instructors and now, these two household names will serve as Star Mentors for the Top 12 contestants.
Under the personalised tutelage of Qi Yuwu and Yeo Yann Yann, the Top 12 contestants will participate in two short films, Theatre Of Life and Talent Theatre.
Theatre Of Life is a slice-of-life piece directed by Cho Jun Ming and will feature six of the Top 12 contestants acting alongside Star Search 1993 first runner-up Lina Ng.
On the other hand, Talent Theatre will feature the remaining six contestants appearing in a suspenseful mystery directed by Jun Chong. They'll share the screen with Star Search 2007 champion Andie Chen.
Both short films will premiere on the grand finale of Star Search 2024 which will air live on Nov 24, from 7pm to 10pm.
