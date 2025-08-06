There is a pop-up Star Wars library at Changi Airport with over 2,000 books and themed activities

Explore a galaxy far, far away at an airport that's near you. The National Library Board (NLB) announced on Wednesday (Aug 6) that it will operate a pop-up Star Wars library at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from now till Jan 24, 2026 as part of NLB's 30th anniversary.

Located on the second level near the Skytrain and linkbridge to Jewel Changi Airport, the pop-up will run from 10am to 10pm daily and feature over 2,000 Star Wars books with titles such as the Star Wars: Darth Vader comic series, Thrawn: Ascendancy trilogy novels and more.