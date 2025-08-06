There is a pop-up Star Wars library at Changi Airport with over 2,000 books and themed activities
Located at Changi Airport Terminal 3, the pop-up library will run till Jan 24, 2026.
Explore a galaxy far, far away at an airport that's near you. The National Library Board (NLB) announced on Wednesday (Aug 6) that it will operate a pop-up Star Wars library at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from now till Jan 24, 2026 as part of NLB's 30th anniversary.
Located on the second level near the Skytrain and linkbridge to Jewel Changi Airport, the pop-up will run from 10am to 10pm daily and feature over 2,000 Star Wars books with titles such as the Star Wars: Darth Vader comic series, Thrawn: Ascendancy trilogy novels and more.
Besides the books, visitors can discover their inner Jedi (or Sith) through a series of themed activities at the library, including an interactive zone with a personality quiz that matches respondents to their closest Jedi and a trivia challenge.
NLB is also piloting an automated book retrieval and return system at the pop-up.
With the automated book retrieval system, patrons can select the titles through a touch-screen kiosk and a robotic arm will locate and transport the selected items to a collection point for easy pickup.
This robotic arm will also handle book returns and shelving operations, thus functioning autonomously for the most part.
In a statement, NLB’s chief executive officer, Ng Cher Pong, said: “We have been encouraged by the response to our pop-up libraries over the past two years, which have brought reading and learning closer to where our patrons are.
“We are happy to collaborate with Disney and are grateful for Changi Airport Group’s support in opening this Star Wars-themed library as part of our NLB30 celebrations. It is a fun way for everyone to learn more about one of the world’s most fabled universe and to discover the joys of reading.”