Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun releases new single
Sun dropped a new single titled Brace, Brace on Friday (Feb 27).
Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, 47, released a new single on Friday (Feb 27). Titled Brace, Brace (also known as Falling Like A Waterfall), the track marks her first new release since Sunset, which came out in January 2025.
Running close to five minutes, the ballad deals with the longing of a lover.
In a statement on her social media pages, Sun said that the song reminded her "of what it feels like to sing on stage".
"The song’s own vitality seems to carry a sense of direction: In that instant when it connects us, it feels both impulsive and calm," wrote Sun. "All our what-ifs, maybes, the outcomes of diverging paths and the many unknowns are no clearer or brighter than the present moment."
Stefanie Sun is currently in the middle of her world tour, Aut Nihilo, which will see her performing in Hong Kong, China and Malaysia in the coming months.
According to Sun, she will be performing Brace, Brace at these stops, saying that she is "grateful to have a new song to share" in the second year of her tour.
Brace, Brace is now available for streaming on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.