Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun releases new single

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, 47, released a new single on Friday (Feb 27). Titled Brace, Brace (also known as Falling Like A Waterfall), the track marks her first new release since Sunset, which came out in January 2025.

Running close to five minutes, the ballad deals with the longing of a lover.

In a statement on her social media pages, Sun said that the song reminded her "of what it feels like to sing on stage".

"The song’s own vitality seems to carry a sense of direction: In that instant when it connects us, it feels both impulsive and calm," wrote Sun. "All our what-ifs, maybes, the outcomes of diverging paths and the many unknowns are no clearer or brighter than the present moment."