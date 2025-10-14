Singer Stefanie Sun praised for anonymously donating S$1.8 million to deprived Chinese regions

Sun only agreed to make her donations known to the public recently.

“Sun always told us not to write down her name on the donation maker list. I finally persuaded her to change her mind by telling her that in this day and age, we need positive energy. We need to promote good people and their good deeds,” Han told the audience at her concert in Beijing.

“Han Hong has been helping others without any hesitation over the past many years. I am happy to support her fund, although my donation is not as much as 10 million yuan,” Sun wrote on social media on Oct 7.

“I have managed to send love to the people in need thanks to the support from my fans,” she said.

Both Han, 54, and Sun, 47, have enjoyed enormous popularity in China for the past two decades.

Han is celebrated for her wide vocal range, especially her exceptional high notes, due to a talent inherited from her mother, a Tibetan singer.

Sun has remained one of China’s top performers since her debut in 2000, when she released her first album as a university graduate.

In April, Sun held two concerts in Shanghai, after a hiatus of a decade. A total of 80,000 tickets sold out in just 17 minutes.

Chinese netizens praised both performers.

“Yanzi sings well and has a kind heart. I have been supporting her for 20 years. I am proud of her,” one person said.

Another online observer said: “These two sisters bring us positive energy. I hope their friendship lasts forever.”

This article was first published on SCMP.