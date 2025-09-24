A night of timeless hits: Sting strips it down, turns it up at 3.0 World Tour in Singapore

In a time of insanely huge pop musical ensembles, and enough back-up dancers to pack an entire MRT train, it is refreshing to go back to the basics.

And sometimes, all we need is a simple setup for a transformative night-out, especially when it features 17-time Grammy Award-winner Sting.

The Singapore leg of the Sting 3.0 World Tour, which was held on Tuesday (Sep 23) at the Arena @ Expo, felt more like Sting acquainting fans with his “new” three-piece band (hence the name “3.0”).

Not that the other two members – long-time collaborator and guitarist Dominic Miller (the man behind that iconic riff in Shape Of My Heart) and drummer Chris Maas, who also plays for Mumford & Sons – needed much introduction.

Still, it has been a couple of years since the Englishman was in Singapore – the most recent being his solo concert at The Star Theatre in 2023, and with The Police in 2008 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for a reunion tour.